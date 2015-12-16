Gilbert Arenas Thinks the WNBA Needs Hot Babes in Thongs

Remember the guy who isn’t playing in the NBA anymore because he—allegedly!—turned the Washington Wizards locker room into the OK Corral (and also isn’t good enough to overcome the nightmare his presence would cause in any future locker rooms)? Gilbert Arenas. His name is Gilbert Arenas and the most recent picture of him on the USA Today Sports wire service is from 2012. While he may not be playing professional basketball anymore, he thinks he’s figured out how to fix the WNBA: hot babes in thongs.

He posted the above video on Instagram and said the WNBA would be a success if the players weren’t so ugly and…imprisoned?

NOW this is what america was hoping for when they announced the #WNBA back in 1996… not a bunch of chicks running around looking like,cast members from#orangeisthenewblack…dont get me wrong,they have few #cutiepies but theres a whole alotta #beanpies running around hahahahahaha if #skylardiggins came out like this,I dont care if she missed every layup..imma buy season tickets and I dont even know where the fuck #tulsa is hahahaha #2016newwnbaoutfitPLS and if u think this is sexist,9 times out of 10 u the ugly one and we didnt pay to come see u play anyway #donkeykong …smdh#thiswillbeawesome #soldouteverywhere



I don’t know if Gilbert has every actually seen an episode of Orange is the New Black but that is beside the point. Gilbert Arenas is a sad, leering dude with nothing to do but watch videos of scantily clad models play basketball. Skylar Diggins is getting paid to play basketball in front of paying customers. Gilbert Arenas is home looking at porn.

Oh, and Gilbert? If you have to preemptively claim you aren’t being sexist, you are probably being sexist!

Update: The WNBA and NBA released a statement calling the comments “repugnant, utterly disrespectful and flat-out wrong.”