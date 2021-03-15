Gilgeori Toast (Korean Street Toast) Recipe

Serves: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
3 large eggs
¾ cup|75 grams shaved green cabbage
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 scallion, green parts only, thinly sliced
¼ small yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons unsalted butter or margarine, plus more for greasing
2 (¾-inch) thick slices white sandwich bread, preferably Japanese Milk Bread
2 slices American cheese
ketchup, to taste
Japanese mayonnaise, to taste
DIRECTIONS
- In a small bowl, mix the eggs with the ½ cup|50 grams of the cabbage, 1 tablespoon of the sugar, the salt, scallion, and onion.
- Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add the egg mixture and push to one side of the skillet. Cook until lightly set, 5 ½ minutes. Carefully fold the egg in half on itself and top with the cheese. Allow it to slowly melt while you begin to toast the bread.
- Spread some butter on both sides of the bread. Add the bread to the other side of the skillet and cook, flipping once, until brown on each side, 4 minutes.
- As the bread carries on toasting, sprinkle another tablespoon of sugar on the cheese. Drizzle over some ketchup and mayonnaise and top with the remaining ¼ cup|25 grams cabbage. Transfer to one of the slices of bread and top with the other slice of bread. Toast for another 1 to 2 minutes, then wrap in paper and fold in half. Stick it in a cup and away you go.
