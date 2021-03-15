Gilgeori Toast (Korean Street Toast) Recipe

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS



3 large eggs

¾ cup|75 grams shaved green cabbage

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 scallion, green parts only, thinly sliced

¼ small yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter or margarine, plus more for greasing

2 (¾-inch) thick slices white sandwich bread, preferably Japanese Milk Bread

2 slices American cheese

ketchup, to taste

Japanese mayonnaise, to taste

Videos by VICE

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, mix the eggs with the ½ cup|50 grams of the cabbage, 1 tablespoon of the sugar, the salt, scallion, and onion. Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add the egg mixture and push to one side of the skillet. Cook until lightly set, 5 ½ minutes. Carefully fold the egg in half on itself and top with the cheese. Allow it to slowly melt while you begin to toast the bread. Spread some butter on both sides of the bread. Add the bread to the other side of the skillet and cook, flipping once, until brown on each side, 4 minutes. As the bread carries on toasting, sprinkle another tablespoon of sugar on the cheese. Drizzle over some ketchup and mayonnaise and top with the remaining ¼ cup|25 grams cabbage. Transfer to one of the slices of bread and top with the other slice of bread. Toast for another 1 to 2 minutes, then wrap in paper and fold in half. Stick it in a cup and away you go.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.