Gilles Peterson Released a Wonderful Vinyl Mix of Cuban Music

Whether it be a rundown of tranquil Brazilian beats, tributes to the likes of Roy Ayers or the late Maurice White, or a rattling workout of silky drum and bass, Gilles Peterson is always one to throw down a stellar themed mix. The famed DJ and radio host’s latest dig into his crate shines a light on a small island that has the world’s attention right now, following the county’s first major electronic music festival and partial ease of long-running embargo restrictions: Cuba.

Mixed entirely on wax, Peterson’s latest mix for the Vinyl Factory celebrates the release of his recent Havana Club Rumba Sessions EP from earlier in the year—a record that reimagines sounds from the island with a slew of dance-focused producers like débruit, Max Graef, and Motor City Drum Ensemble. Back in January, THUMP UK chatted with Gilles about the entire project. Instead of typical Cuban sounds like salsa, cumbia, and son, Peterson’s mix here features more of a grooving disco flair that according to the artist’s interview “sounds more like something you’d expect to hear in Studio 54 than out of the Egrem Studios where almost all of these were recorded.”

Check out the new mix below, which specifically focuses on Cuban sounds from the 70s and 80s, and features records that were being imported from the US by musicians living and working in Havana, as well as some tasty cuts from his Havana Club album.