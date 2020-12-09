Ginger Ale-Braised Brisket Recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 5 hours

Ingredients

1 (3-4 pound|1.8 kilogram) beef brisket, fat trimmed

1 teaspoon paprika

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

4 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

3 sprigs thyme, plus leaves to garnish

2 cups|500 ml ginger ale

1 cup|250 ml red wine

1 cup|250 ml beef stock

½ cup|45 grams finely chopped dried apples

¼ cup|35 grams finely chopped crystallized ginger

5 medium carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch thick rounds

flaky sea salt, to taste

Directions

Heat the oven to 325°F. Season the brisket all over with the paprika, salt, and pepper. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high and cook the brisket, turning as needed, until browned all over, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the onions to the saucepan and cook, stirring frequently, until golden, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, and thyme and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Stir in the ginger ale, wine, and stock and bring to a boil, scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Return the brisket to the pan and cover. Pop it into the oven and cook until the sauce has thickened and the brisket is fork tender, 3 ½ to 4 hours. Remove the saucepan from the oven and transfer the brisket to a plate and cover to keep warm. Add the apples, ginger, and carrots and bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the carrots are just tender, about 15 minutes. Season the sauce to taste, then slice the brisket thinly against the grain and serve with the sauce spooned over the top and topped with a sprinkle of sea salt and some thyme leaves.

