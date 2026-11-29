Countless artists have had to fight over the rights of their music. Typically, their record labels will hold authority to make money and own anything an artist makes. However, after a while, the artists want a bigger slice of the pie rather than having their label exist as the middle man. Rather than fight the system behind the scenes, Ginuwine reckoned he could make bank by making an entire video game out of it.

In a post on Instagram, the R&B legend revealed MY RIDE, where he battles record executives that clearly represent Sony Music and security guards. Powered through AI, he uses himself and the likeness of friends and collaborators Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Tank, Tweet, and the late Aaliyah. By the end of the game, he sings for 12,000 fans

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“Try it out shouts to my folks @lmg2kool you out did yourself king thank you so much,” Ginuwine wrote in the caption. “Yall play my game this weekend while you wait for me. The premise is to get my masters back from my label and live free and get what’s owed to me after over 30 years. Let’s see how far you make it.”

MY RIDE is available on mobile and desktop to play. Check out some of the gameplay below:

Ginuwine Used AI To Make a Video Game About Fighting His Record Label for Master Recordings

Thankfully, the “So Anxious” crooner isn’t stuck with Sony anymore. Instead, he’s been releasing albums under the boutique label Notifi Records in partnership with Warner Brothers for distribution.

While it’s not known whether or not Ginuwine’s past collaborators approve of the game, we do know one of them loves AI. Timbaland has been on the record about his love for the technology. He has consistently argued that anyone against it is begging to be left behind. Moreover, he said back in November 2025 that if anyone should understand the fear behind it, it’s him.

“I understand the fear. Of all people, this is my life’s work. It probably impacts me the most. Yet, I’ll adapt and continue doing what I do. I’ve built a career doing things the hard and slow way and what I love the most about music is the process of creation, not the end result,” Timbaland said. “I’ll gladly use it if it enables me to do something that would be otherwise impossible.”

Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images