Adult Swim’s Perfectly Pitched ‘Lord of the Synth’ Parodies Giorgio Moroder, Vangelis and Wendy Carlos

We’ve mentioned before how videos of people playing synthesizers can be more than a little entertaining. That said, Adult Swim have taken this to a whole new level with a new sketch that appeared online this week. Live at the Necropolis: Lords of the Synth is a perfectly pitched retro-fitted homage to the cosmic noodling of Giorgio Moroder, Vangelis and Wendy Carlos. In this instance, the three characters are called Morgio Zoroger, Carla Wendos and Xangelix—three maestros who are tasked with saving the world from impending doom with their synth skills.

You can watch the “recently unearthed concert from 1986” below.