Giovani Dos Santos Scores a Screamer of a Golazo

Giovani Dos Santos is on an absolute tear for the LA Galaxy right now, chalking up five goals in four games. But his goal today against the New England Revolution is far-and-away the nastiest. After locating a shoddy bit of clearance, Dos Santos positively lit this ball up on the volley to send it screaming into the net.

Dos Santos can be streaky, but when he does score, it’s often a pretty sight. Lest we forget that time Dos Santos eviscerated the hearts of American fans in the 2011 Gold Cup with this phenomenal stroke of genius. Now, in the MLS, he’s scoring on Americans all the time.