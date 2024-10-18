School Bus Driver Asks 7-Year-Old to Drive. She Instantly Crashes the Bus.

Imagine learning your 7-year-old crashed a school bus.

Allegedly, a bus driver in the Independence School District allowed a young Missouri girl named Alannah Cheffen to drive a school bus as some sort of “training,” showing kids what to do in case of an emergency.

“I was blown away. It was actually my child that was instructed to be behind the wheel of a bus,” Cheffen’s mother, Ambrosia Holt, told the local Fox outlet. She said her daughter told her all about the incident after it occurred.

Three Trails Elementary alerted parents that there had been “a minor incident involving your child’s bus during drop-off this morning where one bus slowly rolled into another while on school grounds. The situation was handled promptly and with care.”

Of course, they failed to include details about an alleged child driver.

But both the 7-year-old and a transportation supervisor confirmed to Fox that the bus driver had been giving students instructions on what to do if she were to have a medical emergency. She allegedly showed the kids how to open the bus’s windows and doors and—apparently—showed them how to drive. Uhhhhhh…

The girl said the driver asked for volunteers for training, but no one wanted to get behind the wheel. (Are you smarter than a second grader? Apparently, this driver isn’t.)

So, instead of waiting for someone to be the guinea pig, the driver called on Cheffen.

“She told me to press that thing, and when I pressed it, it made the whole bus go backwards,” she said. “Then I pressed the gas button, and it stopped out of nowhere.”

Cheffen’s 10-year-old sister, Amiyah Brown, had also been on the bus. “When it happened, and we hit the back of the bus, she just didn’t say nothing,” the older sister said. “And she went back and she just parked it like nothing was happening.”

The girls’ mother was up in arms about the incident—understandably so.

“If I didn’t know that they have our children doing this, I’m pretty sure there’s other parents that do not know,” she said. “So that’s my biggest thing … because, like I said, this could have resulted into something super big.”

So far, there’s no more information on the incident, and it’s unclear whether the school district will reprimand the driver.