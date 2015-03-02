Girl Eats Food: Aphrodisiacs

In this episode of Girl Eats Food, Jo digs into the natural aphrodisiac scene—including asparagus, oysters, Chinese herbal remedies, and goat offal stews—to learn how different cultures have developed passion-enhancing recipes that continue to be thought of as love potions for millennia.READ: Jamaica’s Famous Aphrodisiac Soup Got Me High But Didn’t Get Me Off

Skeptical? Just see how Jo’s new concoctions work on a octogenarian pharmacology professor who doubts her newfound powers of edible seduction.

