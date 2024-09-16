8-Year-Old Girl Steals Mom’s Car, Goes to Target

One little girl was really determined to get to Target.

On the morning of September 16, the family of a Bedford, Ohio, 8-year-old reported her missing after realizing she hadn’t been seen in two hours, authorities told ABC News.

Cleveland’s 19 News reported that the family’s neighbors provided surveillance camera footage that showed the girl getting into the car by herself and speeding away.

Cops soon became aware of reports of a child driving a car nearby. While they were initially unable to locate either the tot or the 2020 Nissan Rogue she was driving, police eventually spotted the car in a Target parking lot.

As for the child, she was found wandering the aisles of Target solo, a relatable Sunday morning pastime if there ever was one.

Remarkably, the child told cops she only hit one mailbox on her 13-mile journey. Cops did not reveal what prompted the child’s joyride, though the toy aisle seems a likely motivation.

The local Fox station reported that the girl and her getaway car were picked up from Target by her family.

“Well, I’ve finally found a woman who’s in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife,” the Bedford Police Department wrote on Facebook. “That’s right an 8 year old took mommy’s car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop.”

“Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She’s now home safe,” the post continued. “Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean.”

The girl will not be charged criminally due to her age, though the whole matter remains under investigation.