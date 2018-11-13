Girlpool Announce a New Album With the Vivid, Very Good Single “Hire”

Oh, excellent, Girlpool have a new album coming out. What Chaos Is Imaginary, their third LP, is out via ANTI- on February 1, and they’ve released a new single called “Hire” to coincide with the announcement. “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink,” the two singles that Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker released last month, both hinted at the fact that Girlpool were growing into their status as a vivid, incisive rock band, but “Hire” is the best of the lot. Cleo’s voice is rich and raspy, particularly in its upper reaches, and there’s even a serpentine guitar solo at the end. It’s really good, and you should listen to it at the top of the page.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

