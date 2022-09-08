Girls Do Porn Ringleader Makes FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted

The co-owner and founder of sex trafficking ring that operated under the name Girls Do Porn is now in the FBI’s top 10 most wanted fugitives.

Michael Pratt led operations at the company, which coerced women into having sex on camera, and lying to them about how the videos would be distributed. The videos were disseminated on popular porn sites and social media, and many of the women involved said that their lives were ruined by what Pratt and his partners did.

In the middle of the 2019 civil trial against Girls Do Porn—in which a judge ruled that 22 victims were owed $13 million in damages—Pratt and his co-conspirators were charged with federal counts of sex trafficking. Several of those, including Pratt’s co-founder Matthew Isaac Wolfe, Valerie Moser, who lured the women into Pratt and Wolfe’s operations, and Ruben Andre Garcia, the man performing in the videos, have pleaded guilty to sex trafficking. Pratt is thought to have fled the country during the civil trial, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

Pratt first appeared on the Most Wanted list in 2020, with a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, and in 2021 the FBI increased the reward to $50,000. The FBI is now offering up to $100,000 in reward.

“The defendant lied and tricked these women, made millions along the way, and left his co-conspirators to face justice while he fled,” Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner said in a 2021 press release. “Michael James Pratt is a danger to society, regardless of where he is, and is likely still victimizing people while on the run with his continued lies and false promises.”