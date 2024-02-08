This Luxurious Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator Is a True Multitasker

Cum one, cum all to the triple threat of Girls Get Off’s latest sex toy launch: a luxury rabbit dildo that is designed to not only vibrate with Mach 3 speed for G-spot and clitoral stimulation, but a vibrator-thruster combo toy with more power than Farmer John’s plow. We call it a blessing, but Girls Get Off just calls it “Deedee”:

Deedee is the New Zealand brand’s newest addition to its already excellent sex toy lineup, which also includes everything from the perfect travel-sized clitoral suction vibrator to a bestselling beginner’s butt plug training kit. All of the toys are fully rechargeable and made with high-quality materials, but it’s safe to say that Deedee is currently stealing the show. As a thrusting rabbit vibrator, this multitasker is designed to provide blended, toe-curling orgasms while also servicing you with a ribbed ramrod for increased internal stimulation. TL;DR: If Deedee was in a group project, she would be doing all of the work. (And the price tag reflects the fact that it will absolutely pull its own weight in your sex toy rotation.)

So, what’s it like to get fucked by this superstar? Girls Get Off let VICE in on some of Deedee’s early reviews, and a cult-like following already seems to be forming. One customer said that “It’s like using a sex machine but not as intimidating and I would never usually buy a self-thrusting dildo thing but this toy is incredible!!!!!!!!!”, while another person DM’d the company on Instagram to say that they “Literally had a dream about what [the toy] could [do] last night. What my sleepy mind came up with scares the hell out of me.” Horny day dreamers, take note.

If you have been looking to throw down for a single sex toy that can take care of your clitoris, G-spot, and deliver a realistic thrusting motion, Deedee seems more than worthy of being added to your pleasure chest.

Purchase the Deedee thrusting rabbit vibrator at Girls Get Off.

