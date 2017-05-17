Gisele Bundchen Says Tom Brady Had Concussion Last Year

On CBS This Morning, Gisele Bundchen said her husband, Tom Brady, had a concussion last year, which seems noteworthy since the Patriots never put Brady in the concussion protocol or placed him on the team’s injury report with a concussion.

Bundchen’s exact quote: “He had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every—I mean, we don’t talk about—but he does have concussions.”

Not only did Brady not go through the protocol last year, but he has never been placed on the injury report with a concussion. Not once in his 14 seasons as starting quarterback, but it would be nothing short of a scientific miracle if he didn’t suffer a concussion during that time span playing a game that virtually guarantees them.

That being said, Brady himself has given hints that his official injury history isn’t exactly accurate. When asked last year how many concussions he’s suffered, Brady answered, “I’d really not like to get into that.” He has also said getting concussions is a “part of life,” which isn’t exactly false, but also disingenuous when discussing the risk of head trauma and professional football (he also said in that interview, “I think, as an athlete, you have to take all those things into consideration and try to be as proactive as you can. Gain information, then go through the proper protocols if you do get a concussion.”)

Analyzing Brady’s medical history isn’t the interesting part, though. Instead, I’m focused on the bit where Bundchen seems to catch herself even talking about concussions; the “I mean, we don’t talk about” part. Because the question from Charlie Rose was about comments Brady and Bundchen have publicly made about their differing preference on how much longer he plays. As Bundchen goes on to explain, she is worried about her husband’s long term health in a way he is not. So what is the “we don’t talk about” referring to, exactly? She catches herself before explaining further and changes the subject.

Update: the NFL says they have no records of Brady suffering a concussion and are working with the NFLPA on the matter. Lord, please let this be the new Deflategate.

