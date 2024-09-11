Gisèle Pélicot’s Husband Is Accused of Inviting Men to Rape Her. At Trial, She Refused to Stay Anonymous.

In France, a 71-year-old man named Dominique Pelicot has admitted to repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, Gisèle Pelicot, for over a decade—and inviting dozens of men to sexually assault her while she was unconscious.

In total, police discovered at least 72 men had been involved.

Videos by VICE

In an ongoing sexual assault case, Gisèle Pelicot, who is also 71, refused anonymity and the option for a private trial, boldly rejecting French legal norms. She said she chose to make her identity public to raise awareness for other victims of drugging-facilitated sexual assaults in France.

Laura Frader, a history professor at Northeastern University who studies gender attitudes in Europe, told Vox, “While there is still perhaps more skepticism in France than in the US about the legitimacy of sexual assault and sexual harassment, these attitudes are changing fast, especially as a younger generation of women and French feminists and their male allies are willing to confront these issues head-on. The Pelicot case is certain to contribute to this trend.”

This horrifying case is gaining traction amid a surge in sexual assault reports in the country in recent years. In 2024, related cases have come to light involving high-profile actors and directors in the film industry.

The trial revealed that Dominique had been drugging Gisèle with a combination of different medications and soliciting men to rape her. According to Gisèle, she did not know about the attacks and had been plagued by memory lapses. In fact, it wasn’t until police searched Dominique’s computer—after he was caught taking photos up women’s skirts in public—that she learned the truth.

“My world fell apart,” she said of the discovery. “Frankly, these are scenes of horror for me … They treat me like a rag doll.”

In a folder titled “Abuses,” police uncovered thousands of photos and videos of Dominique and other men raping an unconscious Gisèle. There were also naked photos of their daughter, who testified that her father was “likely one of the worst sexual criminals in the past 20 years.”

Over 50 defendants charged with aggravated rape will reportedly testify. The trial is expected to last until December 20.