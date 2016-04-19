Listen to GIUNGLA’s Latest, “Forest,” and Remember How Beautiful Things Are



Photo by Stefano Masselli

Meet GIUNGLA, the new project from Italian-born singer-songwriter Emanuela Drei. In Italian, Giungla means “jungle,” which is how Drei would like you to think of her music—chaotic and messy, each part with its own life, but all coming together to create a beautiful harmony.

Videos by VICE

“Forest,” the follow-up to her debut single, “Sand,” both on Camo EP out May 20, sounds like the love child of PJ Harvey and Grimes. It’s fuzzy and distorted, a beautiful combination of rock guitars and house music-like beats that compliment Drei’s laissez-faire vocals. Its inspiration, however, is less beautiful.

“Forest is about a recurring dream,” Emanuela remarked about the song. “It’s dedicated to a very important person of my family who suffers from a serious mental illness, who’s stuck seeing things that don’t exist, feeling haunted and living in some sort of constant fear.”

Listen below, and feel a feeling or two.

Annalise Domenighini is on Twitter.