Give In and Watch Black Mountain’s Grand, Eerie Performance of “Mothers of the Sun”

This year’s Pickathon, an independent festival held on the edge of an Oregon forest, hosted a staggeringly diverse lineup of acts in something that seemed for all the world like paradise. Promartyr were on a bill with BADBADNOTGOOD, Julia Holter shared a bill with Boulevards, and local artists like The Woolen Men backed it all up.

Vancouver psych-rock band Black Mountain tend to stand out wherever they go, though. The video below, shot at the festival’s Galaxy Barn, shows why: a full eight minutes of bludgeoning riffs, delicate vocals, and very intense trips. It’s another episode of the Galaxy Barn Series and you can watch all of the clips right here.

Videos by VICE

