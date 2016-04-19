Give Trump the Middle Finger by Drinking This Mezcal Tonight

Hate Donald Trump? Well, you can either troll him at a rally for being a sworn lover of well-cooked steak, or you can participate in a mass international drinking protest and cheers a very loud “fuck you” to him tonight.

At approximately 10 PM EST, a grand total of 75 bars around the world—some located in areas as far away as the UK, Lithuania, and the Cayman Islands—will be participating in a synchronized shot in protest of the Republican presidential candidate. The rebellious act of drinking is courtesy of Ilegal Mezcal, which has been pushing a fierce anti-Trump campaign for eight months now.

Ilegal will be putting its money where its mouth is and donating $1 from each shot sold around the world to Niños De Guatemala, a nonprofit organization that strives to contribute to a better future for the children of Guatemala and their families by building schools, preparing meals, and other social work. The goal is to raise at least $10,000 to construct an additional facility in a new middle school that Niños De Guatemala is spearheading in Antigua, Guatemala.

American bartenders helping out by painting a school in Guatemala

The event was created by the smoky liquor’s founder, John Rexer. A resident of Antigua, he often brings bartenders to Guatemala in order to help Niños De Guatemala build schools. “Things are very different here in Guatemala than [in] our lovely First World paradise,” he tells me over the phone. “The system here is very different when you decide to build a school. So I said, ‘Fuck that, let’s see how much money we can raise ourselves.’”

Rexer hopes that this fun way of rebelling against Trump will inspire people to just go out and vote.

Rexer called everyone he knew in the bar world to ask them to join Ilegal in its protest against Trump. “Everyone kept on saying, ‘Fuck yeah, we’re in! This is such a great idea, especially because we decided to do it during the New York primaries.’” Rexer tells me that shortly after he started making phone calls, other bars around the world got wind of the event and began asking to participate as well.

Marquez flipping off Trump’s poster

Fast forward to right now, and the list includes a diverse array establishments, from Liberty Bar in Seattle to La Factoria in Puerto Rico. A Bernie Sanders supporter himself, Rexer hopes that this fun way of rebelling against Trump will inspire people to just go out and vote. “In a couple of months, we’ll put up a couple of photos of what the new school made with the money we raised will look like,” Rexer tells me excitedly.

In Los Angeles, Ilegal Mezcal’s brand ambassador Gilbert Marquez has convinced ten bars to participate in tonight’s event. He used to have an anarcho-punk rock band called Venganza that sang politically charged tracks like “Tus Heroes No Son Los Mios” (“Your Heroes Are Not Mine”). When I ask him what tonight’s event means to him personally, he echoes a sentiment that is felt by many Mexican-Americans, no matter how many generations removed from the homeland. “When my dad came over, he started his own construction company and paid taxes—he was no ‘rapist.’”

Robert Molina is one of those local small business owners to whom Marquez reached out. He is the proprietor of Roxanne’s Lounge in Long Beach, California, and has carried Ilegal Mezcal since the first day the bar opened more than five years ago. He decided to participate because his parents are from El Salvador, which faces many of the same economic challenges as Guatemala, and also because he believes in the cause against Trump. He expects a good turnout, and he has hired a live cumbia band to provide the background music for tonight’s rebellious festivities.

As Ilegal’s Mezcal’s website promoting tonight’s event says, “This shit has indeed driven us to drink.”

One thing is for sure: Regardless of your political party affiliation, the global unity that is happening because of people’s strong love for mezcal—and their equally strong hate for Trump—is an impressive feat.