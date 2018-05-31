Give Yourself a Brain Massage With 10 Straight Hours of Ocean Footage

The sound of lapping ripples, the hypnotic blue depths, the sunlit sparkles on wavetops—these elements, and more, make Earth’s seas a serene and enchanting environment. If you feel like you could use some of this premium aquatic inspiration right now, you’re in luck, because the BBC just released a full ten hours of continuous open “oceanscapes” on YouTube.

Kicking off with footage of a whale shark, the largest fish in the sea, the relaxation-fest stitches together calming clips of stingrays dappled with refracted sunbeams, dolphin pods breaching over whitecaps, sailfish corralling cyclonic schools of fish, blooms of jellyfish drifting with the current, and a lone tortoise making its way across the pelagic expanse.

At the risk of sounding misanthropic, it’s gratifying to take in hours of ocean footage devoid of any humans, or signs of anthropogenic impacts. Earth is, first and foremost, a marine world, and the wildlife that has evolved to survive in it experience a radically different reality from their counterparts on land.

So if you need a break from the rigors of terrestrial life (totally understandable!), take a minute or two—or ten hours—to immerse yourself in the soothing scenes of the sea.

