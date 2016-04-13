Serious FOMO? There’s an App That’ll Remove All Mentions of Glastonbury From Your Internet Browser

You know how the Internet is awful, and in an effort to make it less awful someone came up with a Chrome extension that changes all the images on any website to Ryan Gosling? Well, now someone – a company called Ticketbis – has done a similar thing to help sufferers of festival FOMO not hear about Glastonbury 2016.

Glastonbury, as we all know, is brilliant. That’s why it sells out in half an hour, everyone plays it, and the majority of British media is dedicated to it for an entire week of June. But a lot of people also hate it. They hate it because they either can’t afford a ticket (totally fair enough), can’t be bothered to get a ticket (questionable), or have placed themselves on some archaic rock pedestal where the presence of hip-hop acts at a Proper British Music Festival sends them spiralling into a petition-signing fury of non-attendance. The latter are what I like to call: dribbling babies.

Fear not though. Now for anyone suffering serious FOMO for legitimate reasons, or just because they are a dribbling baby, Glasto Blocker is here to protect your sad, wet eyes from all Glastonbury-related #content on popular websites such as: Facebook, Twitter, BBC, Noisey, and many more. So, if you require an app – I say app, it’s actually a Google Chrome extension – to stop you caring something in this cruel and connected world, then you can download the Glasto Blocker for free here.