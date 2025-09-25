Glastonbury Announces 2027 Festival Dates and Early Ticket Draw for Charity

While Glastonbury is taking a planned break in 2026, the festival is already releasing details for the 2027 event. The festival scheduled a fallow year for 2026 to allow the grounds of Worthy Farm to recover from this year’s gathering.

Glastonbury 2027 will take place between Wednesday June 23 and Sunday June 27. Worthy Farm in Somerset has been Glasto’s home since 1970, but the festival takes a planned break every five years. The last fallow year occurred in 2018, before the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021. A year-long break allows Worthy Farm to recover and regenerate its natural environment.

The first round of tickets is speculated to drop around November 2026, with customers required to pay any balances by April 2027, as is the usual Glastonbury timeline. Any tickets returned will be resold after that date.

While an official lineup is likely a long way off, there are already rumors surrounding Glastonbury 2027 headliners. Fans are notably putting money on Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, Rhianna, and Little Simz, among others.

We’re pleased to offer the first 25 pairs of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2027 (Wed 23rd June to Sun 27th June, 2027) – in a prize draw raising emergency funds for @MSF_uk.



Enter now at https://t.co/EyQ8MmHNBm



All funds raised (after payment processing fees) will support… pic.twitter.com/yzjdzdTpMI — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) September 25, 2025

Glastonbury is once again implementing a charity prize draw ahead of official ticket drops. This will allow a handful of fans to grab tickets much earlier than usual, and also fund a charitable cause.

The first 25 pairs of tickets to Glastonbury 2027 will be offered in a raffle-type prize draw. Fans can enter the raffle by submitting donations starting at £10 ($13) for one prize draw up to £100 ($133) for four. The target is to raise £200,000 for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, and the raffle is available through the Crowdfunder platform.

The prize draw will take place after 12 p.m. on November 7, 2025, and fans have until then to enter. Currently, the raffle has raised £108,970 of its goal.

Glastonbury regularly raises money for charitable organizations, and is partnered with Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid. The 2024 prize draw raised £1.2 million split between Oxfam, War Child, and the British Red Cross. In 2023, £3.7 million went to the Red Cross’ Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory Appeal, as well as several food banks in the U.K.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage