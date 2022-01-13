Glenn Beck Has COVID Again: ‘It’s Starting to Go Into My Lungs’

Glenn Beck is dealing with his second bout of COVID-19 and it’s affecting his lungs, the longtime right-wing media personality said during his radio show Wednesday.

Beck told fellow conservative radio host Mark Levin that he was feeling “great, despite having COVID and seeing the destruction of our country,” according to the Daily Beast.

“It’s starting to go into my lungs today and a little disturbing,” Beck said. “I’m on all the medications and treatments and everything else.” He later added, “It’s all good,” while coughing, according to the Daily Beast.

Beck, who is unvaccinated, said on Tucker Carlson’s show last April that he had already contracted and recovered from COVID-19. “I had COVID, my wife had COVID, everybody in my family had it,” Beck said then. “I’m not going to get a vaccination because I’ve already had [COVID].”

But last week, Beck posted a picture of a positive COVID test while also complaining that he was having a hard time getting monoclonal antibody treatments, most of which have been shown to be less effective at treating the Omicron variant.

“My second covid test positive! Crap,” Beck said in the post. “So far it is way different than the first time I had it, in Dec ’20. That time it wiped me out for almost 3 weeks. This time it is just the worst ‘cold’ I have ever had. This is really good news if that becomes the dominant variant and almost the same pattern as the Spanish flu.”

During his show Wednesday, Beck acknowledged that “the monoclonal doesn’t seem to be working for the new strain,” according to the Daily Beast.

While having COVID-19 previously provided some degree of immunity to reinfection for at least some period of time, the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has changed that. Several hundreds of thousands of people are testing positive every day in the U.S., far more than at any other point during the pandemic—and the new variant is putting a record-breaking number of people in the hospital.

“I’m not going downhill. I mean, I think I’m feeling better. It’s just getting into my lungs,” Beck said Wednesday. “You will want to avoid that.”

