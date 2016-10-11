Glenn Beck Says Voting for Hillary Is a ‘Moral, Ethical Choice’

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;



On Monday, VICE News Tonight aired an interview with conservative radio personality and Trump basher Glenn Beck, in which he said voting for Hillary Clinton had “crossed his mind.” Now, the right-wing host has taken to his Facebook page to officially urge his followers not to vote for Donald Trump.

“It is not acceptable to ask a moral, dignified man to cast his vote to help elect an immoral man who is absent decency or dignity,” Beck wrote Tuesday. “If the consequence of standing against Trump and for principles is indeed the election of Hillary Clinton, so be it. At least it is a moral, ethical choice.”

Beck went on to suggest the ways in which the democratic process could be used to fight Hillary while in office, but pointed out that a Donald Trump presidency would only validate the candidate’s “immorality, lewdness, and depravity.”

Beck—who left the Republican party in 2015—has been anti-Trump from the get-go. He’s compared him to Hitler and claimed he’s an “unstable” choice who is a departure from conservative ideals. Despite saying Clinton would be a moral and ethical choice, Beck told VICE News he’d be supporting Darrell Castle, the Constitution Party candidate, come November.

