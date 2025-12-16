Glenn Danzig’s Old Fridge Was Left on the Street, and It Could Have Been Yours

For years, Glenn Danzig has owned a house befitting of his reputation in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. It’s been the subject of many conversations and articles, and the hard rock singer even tried to sell it nearly a decade ago for over a million dollars (as a point of reference, the house is in a nice neighborhood and certainly stands out from the rest). For years, it has sat vacant. Now a new chapter has been added to the house’s strange lore.

A Cold Ending To a Piece of Rock History

Early on the morning of December 16, 2025, someone posted on Craigslist that a fridge from the Danzig house (which he hasn’t lived in for years) was left curbside in front of the house. Here’s what the post said:

Videos by VICE

On the curb, in front of Glenn Danzig’s abandoned house is the refrigerator that was inside.

It is covered with heavy metal and punk stickers.

It’s disgusting inside I opened it.

Some collector would love this.

It’s funny but it is not a joke.

Just go get this thing and throw it in your van or whatever.

Get it before the city truck gets it!

And within a few hours, the fridge was taken. But imagine what could have been inside the fridge that the person who found it thought was disgusting? What’s even funnier is the assortment of stickers on the refrigerator, including his bands, horror-punk icons the Misfits and Danzig. Firstly, it’s unlikely the band reunited when he was still living there. Secondly, the other stickers that adorn the fridge make it look like something outside of a Gen X/elder millennial’s college dorm room.

Glenn Danzig Controversy Clearly Didn’t Stop Appliance Appeal

As for Danzig, 2025 was an up-and-down year. He played Coachella with the Misfits, and prior to that, toured with Down, Abbath, and Cro-Mags. In less stellar news, Danzig was selling merch on that tour featuring a black sun, a symbol associated with Nazi imagery.

On New Year’s Eve, Danzig is playing a show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, where he’ll be dusting off his set of Elvis covers. Danzig last performed his Elvis set in Los Angeles back in February 2023. During the pandemic, Danzig released Danzig Sings Elvis, which featured songs like “One Night,” “Loving Arms”, and “When It Rains, It Really Pours.”

Either way, some lucky (?) person now has a piece of rock, metal, and Los Angeles folklore in their home. Congratulations, whoever you are.