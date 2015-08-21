Glide Into Infinity with DâM-FunK’s Super Sultry New Single

The clue’s in the name, but DâM-FunK migt be the world’s funkiest man. In a good way, obviously. We’re not saying he smells. If he does, it’s probably of good aftershave and good weed. That’s just guess work though. ANYWAY, over the last few years, FunK’s put out some of the best throwback 80s electro-boogie-proto-house-low-slung-funk out there.

The man’s got banger after banger in the trunk, he’s probably the only person in the world to have collaborated with Ariel Pink, Nite Jewel and Snoop Dogg and he permanently looks cool as fuck.

Not content to rest on his laurels, DâM’s back with a new album, Invite the Light, and it’s an absolute corker. You know the drill: gorgeously lazy G-funk rollers smoothed out even more by his slinky, sultry vocals. It’s perfect late-summer cruising music so go grab a copy when it’s out and borrow your younger brother’s car for a leisurely joyride. We thought we’d bring you a taste of first single “Glyde 2nyte” and it sounds exactly like a DâM-FunK song called “Glyde 2nye” might. Which is a very, vey good thing indeed. Check it out below. Ride it over and over, indeed.

DâM’s bringing his roadshow to the following cities over the next few months, so if you’re about and you’re free, you know exactly what to do…

Fri 10/9 – Milan, Italy – Biko

Sat 10/10 – Bologna, Italy – Robot Festival

Tues 10/13 – Poznan, Poland – Projekt LAB

Wed 10/14 – Warsaw, Poland – Milosc

Thurs 10/15 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Reelfeel @ Studio Orpheus

Fri 10/16 – Gent, Belgium – Democrazy @ kerk

Sat 10/17 – Amsterdam – Amsterdam Dance Event @ Disco Dolly (DJ Set)

Tues 10/20 – London – XOYO

Thurs 10/22 – Dublin – Sugar Club

Fri 10/23 – Bristol, UK – Simple Things @ Lantern, Colston Hall

Sat 10/24 – Paris – Bellevilloise

Sun 10/25 – Basel, CH – Kaserne im Exil @ Union

Wed 10/28 – Berlin – Gretchen

Thurs 10/29- Cologne – Roxy

Fri 10/30 – Pandora, Utrecht – Catch

Sat 10/30 – Hamburg – Uberjazz Festival

