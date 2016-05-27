Glide into the Long Weekend with Sam Hunt’s Sun-Drenched “Single for the Summer” Video

Country/R&B crooner Sam Hunt’s stellar debut album Montevallo has a couple miles on it by now, but it still sounds every bit as fresh as day one. Today, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Hunt Gawd finally drops off the video for “Single for the Summer,” a single for the summer about… well… being single for the summer. “I graduated but every year in May I get that school’s out feeling,” he sings. Suitably, the video is a series of hazy first person shots of a dude, presumably the blessed Hunt Gawd himself, being led around beautifully sunny beaches by a litany of smiling women. Watch “Single for the Summer” below and if you haven’t been indoctrinated into the church of Hunt, there’s still time.

Craig is trying to fall in loveinthebackofthetruckwiththetailgatedownjustuswiththespeakerson. Follow him on Twitter.