Richard D. James, better known to the world as Aphex Twin is slightly less known to the world as AFX, an alter-ego the Syro-dropping, Windowlicking glitch auteur last used in 2004 to produce the 3 ½ hour, 42-track Analord series, released on his own Rephlex Records.



Today, Warp Records has disclosed the details of the first AFX record to be released in over a decade. It is to be titled Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008)



The non-stop digitally-charged sounds of that album are somewhere between acid house and an Atari malfunctioning, which is probably why the title of the record, Analord, is in reference to Analord 8, 9, and 11, the malicious computer viruses that prevent file sharing.

Listen to the first track “Serge Fenix Rendered 2” above. It proves, with some ease, that AFX’s eerie acid-analog sounds orbit your brain with the same endearing warmth they used to.



To be released August 21, Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008) will likely be the viral and cerebral sci-fi horror show of a listening experience we come to expect from our friend Richard.

