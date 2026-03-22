Glitter Lung Sounds Like a Fake Illness, But It Can Actually Kill

Glitter is arguably the world’s most annoying craft supply. It gets everywhere, embeds itself in fabric, and somehow survives every cleanup attempt like a tiny sparkling parasite.

A material this hard to get out of a rug was never meant to be inside a human body. The Onion joked about “glitter lung” back in 2005, imagining art teachers slowly taken down by airborne craft sparkle. A recent medical case suggests the joke landed a little too close to reality. A 3-year-old girl in Argentina who inhaled a large amount of ultra-fine glitter dust while a family member decorated an ornament.

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According to the case report, the child also got the glitter in her eyes, on her skin, and ingested some of it. She arrived at the hospital with respiratory distress and altered consciousness. Doctors documented coughing, vomiting, abdominal pain, skin turning blue, subcutaneous emphysema, and a right-sided pneumothorax. She needed oxygen, antibiotics, mechanical ventilation for seven days, and a week in the hospital. Three months later, follow-up imaging showed bronchiectasis in both lung bases.

The issue here was ultra-fine metallic glitter, sometimes called bronze dust or gold dust, not the chunky classroom stuff people glue to poster board. The case report says this type of glitter is made by grinding bronze and combining it with zinc and stearin, and that inhalation or ingestion can cause potentially fatal poisoning in children. The authors describe it as a “highly toxic substance” and argue that bronchoscopy with bronchoalveolar lavage should be performed immediately after ingestion or inhalation, even when respiratory symptoms have not shown up yet.

Glitter Is More Dangerous Than It Seems

This wasn’t some one-off freak accident either. The New York Post pointed to another published case involving a 15-month-old with copper poisoning after glitter exposure, and PubMed records that case as acute respiratory distress with neurological impairment and hemolytic anemia. They also cited a 2024 case in which a 4-year-old ate gold cake dust labeled “non-edible” and “non-toxic” and later developed metal pneumonitis and chronic pulmonary disease. The FDA has long warned consumers not to use glitter or dust on food unless the product is specifically manufactured to be edible, noting that labels like “non-toxic” or “for decorative purposes only” are not the same thing as safe to eat.

It seems the craft-drawer menace has officially entered its public-health era. The Onion made it sound absurd because glitter has always felt frivolous, cheap, and impossible to take seriously. That part remains true. What changed is that doctors now have case reports and a pretty convincing argument that at least some forms of sparkle deserve a lot more caution than they get.