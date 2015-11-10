Glitz Up Your Tuesday with this New Remix from Tone of Arc

There seems to be no limit to the pure aural pleasure one can receive from a properly-compressed 80s-inspired vocal like the one found on “Saturday Night,” by Vancouver indie-popsters Yukon Blonde. This indisputable fact luckily isn’t lost on SF-based electronic duo Tone of Arc, who leave in plenty of the “la-la-las” sung by Yukon Blonde’s main songwriter Jeff Innes in a remix that combines disparate elements of the original single—a synth chord here, a guitar splash there—and stirs it up with his Electron Octatrack sampler.

Like the best indie-dance remixes, this one drags you onto the glitter ball-lit dance floor without disgracing the shadowy rock roots of the original. Take a moment to enjoy the French New Wave-inspired video for the original, with it’s incredible cast of pervy photographer, topless transgender and car crash clowns.

