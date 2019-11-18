Take Part in the World’s Biggest Anonymous Drugs Survey

You have almost definitely used drugs at least once in the last month. Might have been alcohol, might have been cocaine, might have been an expired angina medication that some deep web psychonaut discovered is good for making it feel like your tongue is about to explode.

If this sounds anything like you, the Global Drug Survey wants to hear all about your drug-taking experiences so it can continue to build a comprehensive record of how and why the world uses drugs. Over the past few years, the anonymous data the team has gathered has revealed new drug trends and information, as well as helping to inform policy and new harm reduction tips and techniques.

This year, alongside all the more general stuff, the GDS wants to know your opinion on: CBD and how people are using cannabis to treat their illnesses; what drinkers regret doing when they’ve been drunk; how exactly MDMA users take ecstasy and MDMA over the course of a night; how – if, of course, this applies to you – you self-medicate with psychedelics; and, lastly, how variations in drug policy and access to harm reduction advice in different venues impacted your approach to getting on it.

Click here to take part anonymously in this year’s Global Drug Survey.