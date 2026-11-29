Following a series of canceled concerts earlier in the month, KATSEYE has announced another cancelation. This most recent cancelation concludes their ill-fated 2026 Wildworld Tour. The girl group embarked on the world tour on September 1, 2026, in Dublin, Ireland. They were set to wrap up the tour in Mexico City on November 27. Unfortunately, the group has been experiencing illness, though it’s yet to be revealed which of the four members on this tour is ill.

Overall, there are six members in the girl group, but only four embarked on this world tour. Group leader Sophia Laforteza has been on a hiatus since August, focusing on mental health. Manon Bannerman has been on a health and well-being hiatus since February.

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On November 27, KATSEYE penned a statement to fans just hours before their concert at the Mexico City arena, Palacio de los Deportes. On their Instagram story, they wrote: “We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show in Mexico City is being postponed due to illness. We know how much you’ve been looking forward to it, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

For fans questioning what to do with their tickets, they added, “Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for the new date once announced. Our teams are working hard to find a new date. Thank you for your love and understanding. We can’t wait to see you soon.”

Katseye Has Canceled Multiple Concerts in 2026

Earlier this month, Vice reported that KATSEYE canceled their November 3 concert in Detroit just minutes before the show’s start time. This left fans upset and confused after spending thousands of dollars to attend the concert. Vice reported that a mother from Illinois spent nearly $5,000 on VIP tickets, travel arrangements, and outfits for her two daughters, ages 8 and 10.

KATSEYE canceled this concert after member Megan Skiendiel suffered a concussion before the scheduled performance. Following this, their concerts in Chicago on November 5 and Minneapolis on November 7 were also canceled. These will be rescheduled for January 2027, though dates have yet to be announced.

This isn’t the only time an incident with Megan led to cancelations. On August 29, the group was set to perform at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Festival in Irvine, California. Ahead of the appearance, Megan suffered a sprained ankle, forcing the cancelation. Despite this, Yoonchae, Lara, and Megan still made a brief surprise on-stage appearance to introduce the nonprofit organization, Baby2Baby.

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