Glorious Photos From Australia’s Mullet Festival

For the longest time residents of Kurri Kurri have believed the mullet originated in their town. And while the rumour is complete bullshit, it was enough to inspire the local pub to hold their first mullet competition—which kicked off on Saturday.

Mullet Fest 2018 was held in the very crowded and sweaty Chelmsford Hotel, about 45 minutes west of Newcastle. Contestants came from far and wide to compete in a range of categories that included Junior Mullet, Ladies’ Mullet, Ranger Mullet, Everyday Mullet, Grubby Mullet, and Best Mullet of Them All.

A pretty half-cut guy named Shane “Shag” Hanrahan took home Best Mullet of Them All. Other winners included Alex Keary of Mona Vale, NSW who won the trophy for Junior Mullet. Local 11-month-old Sylvie Thornton took home Ladies’ Mullet, while a guy who gave his name as Cougar Knight won Best Ranger Mullet.

Anyway, the point is that it was a hyper-Australian Bundy-powered event and we asked a few contestants to describe the best thing about having a mullet. Here’s what they said.

Zacralph

Has had a mullet for two years

It’s just what real men have. My missus likes it and won’t marry me if I cut it.

Trent

Has had a mullet for two years

You can’t be a biker without a mullet, it doesn’t make any sense.

Brian

Has had a mullet for two years

I feel naked without it.

The trophies. It was fairly obvious the event had received sponsorship from every single booze company in the nation

The judges are from left: Dan “The Mullet Lord” Brown, a guy named Brett, and local MP Meryl Swanson

Cougar

Has had a mullet for three years

A mullet is a lifestyle, not a haircut.

Bailey, 13 years old

Has had a mullet since he was four

A mullet is definitely cool.

Lloyd

Has had a mullet for two years

A mullet is the best way to maintain sexual activity.

Erroc, 60 years old

Has had a mullet since he was 11

It’s a good way to fuck society.

Oscar

Has had a mullet for two years

Mullets get bitches.

Isaac

Has had a mullet for two years

Because Mum told me to not get one.

Mick

Has had a mullet for seven years

It’s cheaper. I pay half price for a haircut. Times are tough.

Sam

Has had a mullet for six months

I love mullets because everyone looks at you like you’re a freak.

Daniel

Has had a mullet for four years.

I cultivate a strange style.

Laurie

Has had a mullet since 1972

I was born with it, I’ll die with it.

Josiah, 14 years old

Has had a mullet for nearly two years

I have a mullet because… why not?

King Jay

Has had a mullet for five years

It makes me look majestic as fuck.

