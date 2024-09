At Swissôtel Bangkok Hotel in Thailand, hundreds of penis statues lay on the ground. Although they may look perverse, they serve an important spiritual need for many women. The shrine celebrates a female fertility spirit named Chao Mae Tubtim. Women come to the shrine when they want help conceiving a child. While traveling through Bangkok, photographer Amy Lombard shot these beautiful, spiritual penises.

