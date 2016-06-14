G.L.O.S.S.’s New EP ‘Trans Day of Revenge’ Couldn’t Have Come at A Better Time

America is feeling a lot of hurt, anger and pain right now. A day after the country grieves from the Orlando tragedy, the worst mass shooting in America’s history, Olympia hardcore outfit G.L.O.S.S. have released Trans Day of Revenge a new EP that brims with a blistering rage directed to all transphobes, homophobes and bigots.

On the EP, the group, whose name stands for Girls Living Outside of Society’s Shit, present tracks such as “Fight”, “Out From the Desk” and “Give Violence a Chance”, a powerful song that was first heard on Not Normal Tapes’ Not Normal Presents.

With lyrics such as “When peace is just another word for death, it’s our turn to give violence a chance” and “Chicks with dicks kill from the heart, untamed women, scarred by men, we break the cycle with revenge.” This is intense and very much needed music.

The EP follows last year’s demo 7” and is being released through Total Negativity and Nervous Nelly in the US and through Sabotage in Europe.