A set of four glowing orbs have been spotted hovering above the US Capitol building. This has, of course, sparked fresh speculation about aliens popping down to Earth to vaporize us all to dust.

But let’s look at the facts. A photo taken this week by Dennis Diggins—a US Air Force vet turned Washington DC tour guide—shows a row of lights seemingly hovering just above the Capitol dome.

“That’s absolutely insane,” one commenter said of the lights. Others were slightly less impressed. One former paranormal investigator—who goes by “Average Chris”—dismissed the lights as “a glare reflection off the lens of the camera,” claiming the pattern perfectly matches streetlights seen at the bottom of the image.

Despite his explanation, other eyewitnesses claim to have seen the same phenomenon from different vantage points that night, even capturing videos of stationary or slow-moving lights hovering over the DC area. Officials, including Department of Defense spokesperson Susan Gough, remained tight-lipped about the glowing orbs. “I don’t have anything for you on this,” she told DailyMail.com, suggesting reporters check with local police instead.

The Capitol sighting comes at a time when UFOs are increasingly in the spotlight—both in the sky and in Washington’s political chambers. Just two weeks ago, lawmakers held hearings with Pentagon officials about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), sparking revelations about alleged classified programs such as “Immaculate Constellation.” This initiative reportedly works to “detect, quarantine, and transfer” UFO data away from public scrutiny.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, UFO “drone swarms” have been reported over RAF bases in England. In an interview with DailyMail.com, former Pentagon intelligence officer Chris Mellon highlighted that these crafts, which appear to evade traditional signal-jamming devices, seem unbothered by efforts to remain hidden. “In fact, in some instances, it is clear they want to be seen, as though taunting us,” Mellon said.

Whether the glowing orbs about the Capitol were drones, streetlight reflections, or something stranger, skeptics like Average Chris continue to urge caution, accusing “UFO influencers” of hyping mundane phenomena.