“Gluten-Free Art” Is 100% Less Wheaty, but Still Delicious



The Milkmaid, before and after the gluten is removed

Good news for everyone who gets red in the face at the mere mention of the word “gluten”: there’s a safe place on the interwebs, a place called the Gluten Free Museum. It’s a collection composed by a French blogger who ensures that all works on his Tumblr are thoroughly cleansed from anything that might be glutenous with a thorough scrub of photo editing magic.

So, say goodbye to the pernicious loaves in Johannes Vermeer’s The Milkmaid, the fattening “Royale with Cheese” from Pulp Fiction, and the ever attractive—but now, clearly evil—spaghetti from Disney’s Lady and theTramp. Hello brave and healthy world, how we ever enjoyed art with gluten, we’ll never know.

Check out the wheatless wonders below, and go to the Gluten Free Museum for more responsible art.



Disney



Van Gogh

Pulp Fiction



Andy Warhol



Guinness



Matt Groening



Grant Wood



Jeff Koons



Robert Doisneau



Police raid



Jean Siméon Chardin

See more gluten-free art on the website.

