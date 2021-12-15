Gluten-Free Bûche de Noël Recipe

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

INGREDIENTS

for the flourless chocolate biscuit:

5 large egg whites

½ cup|100 grams plus ¼ cup|60 grams granulated sugar, separated

7 large egg yolks

7 tablespoons|50 grams unsweetened cocoa powdeR



for the vanilla syrup:

½ cup|112 grams granulated sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla paste

for the dark chocolate mousse:

¼ teaspoon fish gelatin

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

¼ cup|60 grams whole milk

2.6 ounces|76 grams Valrhona Caraibe 66% dark chocolate

for the dark chocolate ganache:

3 large egg yolks

2 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

5 tablespoons whole milk

5.7 ounces|165 grams Valrhona Caraibe 66% dark chocolate

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

for the chocolate decor:

acetate sheets

gold luster

3 ounces|85 grams tempered chocolate, melted

DIRECTIONS

Make the flourless chocolate biscuit: Heat the oven to 375°F|190°C. In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on medium-high until bubbles start to form. While whisking constantly, slowly stream in the ½ cup|118 grams sugar until shiny and glossy with medium-stiff peaks. In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the egg yolks with the remaining ¼ cup|60 grams sugar until pale and fluffy. Gently add a bit of the meringue into the yolk mixture, folding to combine with a rubber spatula. Gradually fold in more of the meringue. Carefully fold in the cocoa powder until just combined. (Be careful not to overmix, it’ll cause the fluffy texture to deflate and you’ll end up with a dense cake.) Spread onto a half sheet tray lined with a silicone mat. Level using an offset spatula. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the center is set and the cake springs back when gently pressed). Remove from the oven and cool. (TIP: People often burn chocolate cakes because the batter is a dark color so it’s harder to tell if it’s cooked through. Be extra careful and check even before the suggested bake time) Make the vanilla syrup: In a small saucepan, bring the sugar, vanilla paste, and ⅔ cup|160 ml water to a simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Set aside to cool. Make the chocolate mousse: In a small bowl, whisk together the gelatin with ½ teaspoon cold water until the gelatin has dissolved. In a medium bowl, whip the cream to medium-stiff peaks (you can do this by hand or use a stand or hand mixer). Keep refrigerated until ready to use. In a small saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer over medium. Place the chocolate and gelatin mixture into a medium bowl and pour the milk over the top. Let sit for 30 seconds, then, using a rubber spatula, stir to combine. Let cool to 93°F|34°C. Remove the whipped cream from the fridge (it’s important that it’s chilled, otherwise you’ll have a runny mousse). Pour the ganache (which has been slightly cooled) into the whipped cream, and gently fold until just incorporated. Let chill in the fridge until ready to assemble the bûche de noël. Make the dark chocolate ganache: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together egg yolks and sugar until fully combined. In a small saucepan, bring the cream and milk to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat. While whisking, slowly pour ⅓ of the warm milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture and whisk until fully incorporated. Whisk in another third of the milk mixture, then pour the tempered egg mixture into the pot with the remaining milk mixture. Cook the custard over medium heat, stirring continuously with a spatula until 185°F|85°C and it’s thick enough to coat the back of the spatula, about 4 to 5 minutes. In a large heat-proof bowl, pour the crème anglaise over the dark chocolate. Let sit for 1 to 2 minutes to allow the chocolate to melt. Whisk the cocoa powder with 3 tablespoons water in a small bowl, then add to the chocolate mixture. Use an immersion blender to emulsify the ganache until smooth. Make the chocolate decor: Prepare acetate sheets with gold luster. Spread a thin even layer of tempered chocolate onto acetate using an offset spatula. Lift the sheet and set aside on a flat surface. While the chocolate is still slightly gummy/pliable and not yet hardened, use cookie cutters to cut out desired shapes. Cut out two 3.5-inch-by-3.5-inch squares as well (these will go on the ends of your finished bûche). Assemble the bûche de noël: Use a paring knife to run along the edges of the biscuit to loosen it from the sides of the pan. Invert the sheet of cake onto another sheet pan or a countertop lined with a large sheet of parchment. Gently peel off the parchment paper or silicone mat, then brush the cake with the simple syrup. Using an offset spatula, spread the chocolate mousse in an even layer (it should be set and fluffy; if it’s still too warm or runny, let chill until it becomes spreadable) across the surface of the chocolate biscuit. Gently start rolling from the bottom upward, with the shorter side facing you, using the parchment paper to help guide and create a tight roll. Continue rolling, pulling the parchment toward you and using it to push the cake up as you go. Once fully rolled, make sure the seam of the parchment is at the bottom, so the cake rests overtop – this will help keep the bûche’s shape and hold it in place. Let chill for 1 hour. Remove the ganache from the fridge and allow to come to room temperature so it’s soft and spreadable (you can use a rubber spatula to paddle it so it becomes easier to spread). When you’re ready to frost and decorate the bûche, remove it from the fridge and gently peel away the parchment. Cut off the uneven ends so you’re left with clean sides/edges. Spread a generous layer of the ganache overtop, then repeat with a second layer. Decorate with your chocolate cut-outs and place the chocolate squares on each end. Serve and enjoy!

