Gluten Free Coconut Shrimp Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the dipping sauce:

¾ cup|155 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml fish sauce

7 limes, plus wedges to serve

1 grapefruit

6 Thai chilies, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

for the shrimp:

5 cups|1190 ml coconut oil

2 cups|315 grams rice flour

1 ¼ cups|80 grams unsweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup|30 grams tapioca starch

1 tablespoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 cups|500 ml soda water

1 pound|450 grams peeled and deveined tail-on shrimp

to serve:

2 shallots, thinly sliced into rings

1 lime, plus wedges to serve

kosher salt, to taste

beautiful lettuce leaves

fresh herbs such as cilantro, dill, and mint

Directions

Make the dipping sauce: In a small saucepan, cook the sugar and the fish sauce over medium-high until silky and slightly thickened, 3 minutes. Set aside. Zest 2 limes into a bowl, then juice them and the remainder into the same bowl. Zest the grapefruit into the same bowl, then, using your knife, remove all the skin and white pith. Cut in between the segments (work over the bowl to capture all the juices!) and place half of the segments into the bowl with the zest and lime juice (eat the other half!). Add in the chilies and garlic, then pour over the fish sauce mixture. Stir to combine. Meanwhile, prep your shallots for serving. In a small bowl, toss the shallots with the zest and juice of one lime and season with salt. Set aside until ready to serve. Fry the shrimp: Heat the coconut oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 325°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the rice flour, shredded coconut, tapioca starch, and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Whisk in the soda water to create a batter. In a separate large bowl, toss the shrimp with more salt to taste. Working in batches, dip the shrimp in the batter to coat completely, then fry, turning as needed, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined sheet tray and season with salt. To serve, transfer the shrimp to a platter with the lettuce leaves and dipping sauce. Garnish with the shallots and the fresh herbs. Wrap the shrimp in lettuce leaves and dip to enjoy!

