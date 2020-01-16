Gluten-Free Crispy Fried Squid Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the yuzu soy sauce:

¾ teaspoon kudzu

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 ½ tablespoons yuzu juice

1 ½ tablespoons yuzu kosho

3 tablespoons sake

¼ cup|60 ml mirin

2 tablespoons oligo syrup

¾ teaspoon fish sauce

for the calamari:

½ pound|225 grams squid tubes, cut into 1-inch flat pieces

1 cup|142 grams cornstarch, divided

¼ cup mochiko flour

¼ cup tapioca flour

1 ½ teaspoons xantham gum

1 teaspoon baking powder

canola oil, for frying

kosher salt, to taste

Ichimi powder, for sprinkling

1 lime

Directions

Make the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk the kudzu with 2 teaspoons water. In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, yuzu juice, yuzu kosho, sake, mirin, oligo syrup, and fish sauce over medium-high. Bring to a simmer, then whisk in the kudzu slurry. Cook until thickened, about 1 minute. Set aside to cool until ready to use. Make the batter: In a large bowl, whisk together half of the cornstarch, the mochiko flour, tapioca flour, xantham gum, and baking powder. Add 1 ½ cups water and whisk until smooth. Heat 3-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 400°F. Working in batches, toss the calamari in the remaining cornstarch, then coat in the batter. Fry, turning as needed, until puffed and lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining calamari. Working in batches, fry the remaining calamari a second time until crispy, about 1 minute more. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the ichimi powder and zest the lime over the top. Serve with the yuzu soy sauce.

