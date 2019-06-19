Gluten-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the crust:
1 ½ cups|140 grams almond meal
6 tablespoons|90 grams unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
for the peanut butter layer:
4 ounces|113 grams white chocolate, roughly chopped
½ cup|125 grams creamy peanut butter
for the chocolate layer:
4 ounces|113 grams semisweet chocolate, roughly chopped
4 ounces|113 grams bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped
1 cup|250 ml heavy cream
2 large egg yolks
to finish:
sea salt
Directions
- Heat the oven to 375°F.
- Make the crust: In a large bowl, mix together the almond meal, butter, sugar, and salt. Press the crust into and up along the sides of a 9-inch tart pan with a removable base. Bake until the crust is golden, 12 minutes. Cool completely.
- Make the peanut butter layer: Place the chocolate into a medium bowl. Microwave for 10 second increments until the chocolate has melted, about 30 seconds or so depending on your microwave. Add in the peanut butter and whisk until smooth. Spread into an even layer over the cooled crust. Refrigerate until set.
- Make the chocolate layer: Place the chocolate into a medium bowl and the egg yolks into a separate medium bowl. Heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium until bubbles form around the edges, 2 minutes. Pour the cream over the chocolate and let sit for 2 minutes, then whisk together until smooth. Pour a little into the eggs, whisking constantly, then pour the remainder and whisk to combine. Pour over the peanut butter layer and smooth evenly. Sprinkle with a bit of sea salt and refrigerate at least 1 hour and until ready to serve.
