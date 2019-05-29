Gluten-Free Scones with Summer Fruit Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 ½ cups|260 grams almond meal

¼ cup plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons|90 grams|¾ stick unsalted butter, cut into cubes

3 tablespoons buttermilk

1 cup|250 ml plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon demerara sugar

1 cup|6 ounces blueberries

2 nectarines (about 8 ounces|200 grams), cut into wedges (pit removed)

¼ cup|60 ml confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Make the scones: Heat oven to 400°F. In a medium bowl, mix the almond meal, ¼ cup granulated sugar, the baking soda, and salt. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, mix 4 tablespoons of the butter into the dry ingredients until pea-sized crumbles form. Add in the buttermilk and combine until just mixed. Pat into a 6-inch circle, about 1-inch thick. Cut into 6 wedges. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving about 2-inches between each scone. Brush with the cream and sprinkle with the demerara sugar. Bake until golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly. Cook the berries: Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium skillet over medium. Add the blueberries and nectarines and cook until slightly soft, 2 minutes. Add in the remaining 2 teaspoons granulated sugar and cook until the sugar has dissolved, about 1 to 2 minutes more. Set aside to cool slightly. Whip the cream: Mix the remaining cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, whip until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use. To serve, place a scone on a plate and top with a heaping spoonful of whipped cream. Top with some of the berries and serve.

