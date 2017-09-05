Gluten-Free Spicy Fried Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

2 dill pickles, diced

1 rib celery, diced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 small white Spanish onion, diced

½ head green cabbage, diced

1 lemon, zested

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ears of corn

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

vegetable oil, for frying

1 whole chicken, quartered

5 garlic cloves, skin-on, smashed

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon ground celery seed

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground coriander

lemon wedges, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, parsley, pickles, celery, lemon zest and juice, onion, cabbage, and salt and mix well to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use. Don’t use this the next day (or do, whatever), but just be aware that because of the onion, the longer this sits, the stronger the taste of the onion will get. If you want to make it ahead of time, add the onion in last minute. Remove the husk from the corn and cut each ear of corn in thirds. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the corn and cook 5 minutes. Remove the corn from the heat and transfer to aluminum foil, seasoning each ear of corn with 1 pat of butter and ¼ teaspoon of each salt and pepper. Heat a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium-high. Add enough vegetable oil to create a 2-inch layer of vegetable oil in the pan, about 2 cups. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season with ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. When the oil hot, place the chicken into the oil, using tongs. Cool on one side for 5 to 6 minutes until golden brown. Cook for 5 to 6 more minutes on each side, until cooked through. Throw the garlic into the oil and cook for 3 minutes longer. When the chicken is cooked, place it in a large bowl. Sprinkle the spices onto the chicken. Carefully, toss to coat evenly with the spice blend. Serve the chicken evenly between two plates. Serve the corn and coleslaw on the side. Cut the lemon into wedges and serve with the chicken.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.