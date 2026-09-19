Gnarls Barkley Announces Their First Tour in 18 Years After Releasing the Duo’s Final Album

A whopping 18 years since their last tour, Cee-Lo Green and Danger Mouse are reuniting as Gnarls Barkley back on the road. The duo is embarking on the To Whom It Still Concerns Tour, where they’ll trek nine cities across America. They start in San Francisco and eventually end at the iconic House of Blues in Chicago. Citi and Spotify presale begins on Monday, September 21st, while artist presale begins on Wednesday, September 23rd. Then, general sale on Live Nation starts on Thursday, September 24th. Check out the tour dates below.

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

11/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/22 – Toronto, ON, CA @ HISTORY

11/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/28 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

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Cee-Lo ushered in the new era with a statement, teasing a larger exploration of life and death. “The Gnarls Barkley ‘To Whom It Still Concerns’ Tour operates like an open book, exploring the universal matters of life, death and everything in between,” Cee-Lo Green said. “These songs are the silver lining to an otherwise sad story. Come, and let’s celebrate together the beautiful madness of it all.”

Gnarls Barkley Heads Back on The Road for The First Time in 18 Years

This comes on the heels of Cee-Lo and Danger Mouse’s final album Atlanta. Released in March 2026, it ended another 18-year hiatus that allowed them to properly close the book on their creative partnership. They had meant to make another album for years but “life and other creative pursuits intervened.”

With Atlanta and their song “Pictures” especially, it allowed Gnarls Barkley to dive back into distinct experiences in the city.

“‘Pictures’ is like going back to square one, it’s a full circle moment. The song came from a childhood experience,” Cee-Lo Green said. “I had a middle school principal who, every Friday, would tell me to go when I would get to school. Without fail. I was in 8th grade, and I would leave school and ride the train alone from 8 am until 2:30 pm. The hook of the song is literally about being on the train. When you are in transit it’s like a motion picture passing you by…staring out the window of the MARTA train.”

Although Gnarls Barkley is doing well, relations between Cee-Lo’s other iconic group Goodie Mob seem to be a little strained. Big Gipp told the singer and rapper back in July 2026, “Goodie Mobb ain’t your problem and ain’t never been your problem.”

(Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)