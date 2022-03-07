Gnocchetti alla Pomodoro Recipe

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the pasta:

⅓ cup|50 grams ‘00’ flour, plus more for dusting

⅓ cup|50 grams semolina flour

½ teaspoon saffron threads

for the pomodoro:

6 ounces|170 grams cherry tomatoes

1 small garlic clove, peeled

1-2 sprigs fresh basil, plus more to serve

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

really good pecorino sardo, to serve

DIRECTIONS

Make the pasta: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Drop the saffron into the ⅓ cup|80 ml water in a small bowl to bloom for 1 minute. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the flours, then add the water and pulse until it comes together. You may need to add 1 to 2 tablespoons more water to get a very hydrated dough. On a lightly floured work surface, divide the dough into 2 pieces. Using the tips of your fingers, roll the dough into a 14-inch long rope, about ½-inch wide. Using a knife or bench scraper, cut the rope into 1-inch pieces. Use a fork to make ridges in the pasta. Repeat with the rest of the pasta, then set aside on your bench and cover with a towel while you make the sauce. In the bowl of the food processor, blend the tomatoes, garlic, and a couple leaves of the basil with the olive oil. Transfer the sauce to a small skillet and bring to a simmer over medium. Cook until reduced slightly, about 3 minutes, then season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Add the pasta to the water and cook until it begins to float, about 3 minutes, then cook for 1 minute longer. Drain, then toss the pasta with the sauce. Add another couple leaves of basil and toss to combine, then transfer to a plate. Grate cheese over the top and serve with more fresh basil on top, if you like.

