Go Ahead, Swoon a Little While Watching Angel Olsen Play “Shut Up, Kiss Me” on Colbert

Angel Olsen’s new album, My Woman, is out this Friday on Jagjaguwar. That’s exciting. Not only will it be the follow-up to the universally acclaimed Burn Your Fire for No Witness, but everything she’s released in advance of the record has been a stunner. The impossibly sultry and synthy “Intern,” the pouty and ecstatic “Shut Up, Kiss Me,” and “Sister,” released over the weekend, have all come with careful and complimentary videos. Olsen directed all but one of them on her own, too—only “Sister,” shot in Death Valley, saw the artist working alongside Conor Hagen.

All of which is to say that Olsen is at a creative peak right now, even by her own high standards. Last night she took “Shut Up, Kiss Me” to Colbert with her band dressed up in suits and bolo ties. She has a knack for channeling drama through her voice box without ever falling into petty melodrama, something you’d think might be harder with network television cameras rolling. Apparently not.

Check it out below and get stoked for Friday.

Alex Robert Ross