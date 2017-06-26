Go Forth and Listen to Clams Casino’s Fourth Instrumental Mixtape

One of the great musical traditions of the 2010s is waiting, Christmas-like, for Clams Casino to drop the latest installment of his instrumental mixtapes. The third volume arrived all the way back in 2013 and now Clams has unveiled Instrumental Mixtape 4, his first since releasing his debut album 32 Levels last year. He previewed the tape on Saturday night’s edition of OVO Sound Radio.

As always, it’s a spacy, hypnotizing listen that’s a cut above the average beat tape, with particular highlights being new song “Wavey” (which sounds glorious and straight out of 2012), the Björk-sampling “Uncle” which was originally hosted by A$AP Ferg, and all of Clams’ work for Vince Staples’ Summertime ’06. Even the most embarrassing freestyles would likely sound good on the “Norf Norf” beat (please don’t record anything terrible on the “Norf Norf” beat). You can download Instrumental Mixtape 4 here.

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.