‘Go Go Town’ Just Dropped the Greatest Gift of All – A Release Window for Online Multiplayer

My love for Go-Go Town, as well as just cozy games in general, can’t be understated. But what makes every cozy game even better, though? Multiplayer. Split-screen multiplayer already exists within the world of Go-Go Town, but trying to cramp my wife and me in front of a PC monitor together is a chore. That’s why I’m beyond thrilled that online multiplayer is coming much sooner than anticipated.

2024 was an incredible year for us, from launching into Early Access to our three Major Updates, including the much-desired player house! 🏡Thanks to our community for how supportive you've been! 💜 Here's a lil recap and sneak peek of what 2025 will bring: — Go-Go Town! 🏗️ Player Housing OUT NOW (@gogotowngame.com) 2024-12-26T18:37:38.806Z Post by @gogotowngame on Bluesky

There’s just something magical about Go-Go Town, and the inability to play online multiplayer has been one of the major things keeping me from investing even more time in the game. It’s already gotten a fair number of updates since its release in mid-2024, but the online co-op update is going to decimate my already-waning free time. And I couldn’t be more excited about that fact.

Like, sure. Is it cool that there is even more content coming to an already stacked game? Yeah, I mean, I guess I’m a fan of free expansions. But being able to jump in and create a town with my friends and my wife? Hell. Yes. Sign me right up. Put out that beta right now, I need it in my life more than you realize.

Beyond the Online Co-Op update, two additional major expansions are coming to Go-Go Town; Bits ‘n’ Bobs and Grinding Gears. And the Content Expllsovio is planning to bring even more content to the game. It’s like an all-you-can-eat buffet but instead of cheap garbage food, it’s some of the best cozy gameplay you’ve ever seen. And I just can’t put down my fork, it seems.

If you want to see more details about the content update, alongside what has already hit the game, check out the Steam page regarding the 2024 Wrap-Up. Watching the game mature while I’ve been playing it has been a joy. Being able to build a house now is a glorious new addition, and the additional stuff is going to make this even more exciting and accessible for players. Now, we just need that console release date to spread the love of Go-Go Town to everyone, and I’ll be content. And buying a few additional copies.