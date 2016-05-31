Watch Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons Get Lit to Tupac



With this season’s Game of Thrones riding high after several episodes of revelations, “holy shit” moments, emotional door segments and sheer fuckery, we have reached peak Thrones with this video of Dragonmom Emilia Clarke and Dothraki warlord Joe Naufahu rapping along joyously to 2Pac’s classic “All About U” during a night shoot of the series. Clarke eggs (hehe) Naufahu on, insisting “he knows the words!”. Unusual, considering the Dothraki are confirmed metalheads but so it goes. We did not deserve this, but we have received it nonetheless. It also serves to note that both Khal Drogo and Tupac are pretty much the same person and both met untimely fates. Watch the party here.

