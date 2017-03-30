Goalie Gets 30 Days in Jail for Slashing Opponent’s Face in Beer League Game

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports Canada.



Some drunk goalie slashed a guy in the face during a beer league hockey tournament, and now he’s going to jail.



Todd Ball, the goaltender in this video seen trying to behead his opponent, was convicted of assault and sentenced to 30 days in jail for the incident that occurred last May during a 3-on-3 ice hockey challenge in Fort Erie, Ontario.

The victim, Ryan Cox, was on a breakaway near the end of the game on the final day of the tourney. As the 27-year-old approached the net, Ball left his crease and swung his heavy-ass goalie stick at Cox, mashing him directly in the face. Cox fell to the ice bleeding, while Niagara EMS took him to hospital by ambulance where he underwent over seven hours of surgery to repair his face, according to the St. Catharines Standard.

Medical records indicate Cox suffered a concussion, a shattered nose, fractures on both sides of his nose, and a fractured orbital bone. He’s been unable to return to his job as a carpenter since the slash that took place nearly 11 months ago, according to the report.

Cox, understandably, is not impressed at all with the verdict, feeling the punishment doesn’t even come close to justifying the mental and physical pain he’s had to endure since the incident.

“He only got 30 days for breaking someone’s face. My life has never been the same,” he said. “I can’t feel my face. It is numb. I get bad headaches. It is hard for me to sleep. I’ve had facial surgeries and reconstructions.

“The sentence was too lenient. It’s an injustice. It’s ridiculous.”

Ball, 38, was intoxicated when the horrific incident occurred. He and a group of friends were celebrating his birthday and had been “binge drinking” since early in the morning, the court was told. He originally faced more serious charges of aggravated assault, but struck a plea deal for a much lesser charge.

Ball, who will also serve a year of probation, has reportedly wrote a letter of apology to Cox and is seeking treatment for alcoholism.