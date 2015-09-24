Goalkeeper Throws Ball off Opponent’s Head and it Bounces Back into Goal

Based on the little hop just as Zacatepec keeper Javier Caso throws the ball, there appears to be a bit of tomfoolery here from Necaxa’s Rodrigo Prieto, but never mind that. The ball ricocheted off Prieto’s head and back into the goal for one of the unlikeliest goals you are going to see.

Caso and the rest of his teammates protested the play—Diego Calderon was even sent off for his part—saying Prieto intentionally impeded the throw, but the refs didn’t see it that way (or Prieto’s sheepish face after) and now we have this latest entry into the sports bloopers catalogue. Necaxa scored two more goals (on the level) and won 3-1.

